GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, equinet set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.42 ($36.54).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €26.59 ($30.92) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a one year high of €42.88 ($49.86).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

