General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Newport Trust Co increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 21,068,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,927,294,000 after buying an additional 66,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,024,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,173,507,000 after buying an additional 191,353 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in General Dynamics by 29.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,243,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,173,000 after buying an additional 504,326 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,457,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,353,000 after buying an additional 68,784 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,324,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,993,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock opened at $181.01 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $164.76 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,914,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,770.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

