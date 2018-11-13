General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $15,104,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 17,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $3,403,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,914,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,770.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $181.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.76 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/general-dynamics-co-gd-shares-bought-by-ing-groep-nv.html.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.