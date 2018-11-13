General Electric (GE) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 205,749,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 83,851,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morningstar set a $15.70 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 153.3% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

