General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of General Mills worth $20,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre purchased 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

