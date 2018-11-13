Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 12,500 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. 259,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $33.98.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smartsheet to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Smartsheet to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Smartsheet to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/geoffrey-t-barker-sells-12500-shares-of-smartsheet-inc-smar-stock.html.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.