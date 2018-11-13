Gerdau SA (GGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,594,597 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the October 15th total of 56,613,722 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,334,199 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $170,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 145.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 73,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 16.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

