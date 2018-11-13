Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Gilat Satellite Networks updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.55 million, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.65. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,894,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 47.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 62,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers.

