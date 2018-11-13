Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires Shares of 185 Markel Co. (MKL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 636.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,103.27 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,020.00 and a 1 year high of $1,228.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. Markel had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,265.25.

In related news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.55, for a total value of $119,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,156,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.90, for a total value of $239,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,014,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,149 shares of company stock worth $1,362,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

