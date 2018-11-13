GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target (up previously from GBX 1,600 ($20.91)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,440 ($18.82) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,527.84 ($19.96).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,579.80 ($20.64) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

