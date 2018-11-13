Global Financial Private Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,722.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $86.14.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

