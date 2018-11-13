Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 520.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000.

IYH stock opened at $194.03 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $166.89 and a 1-year high of $204.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

