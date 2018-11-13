Globus Maritime (GLBS) Posts Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of GLBS opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

