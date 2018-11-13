Globus Medical (GMED) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target lifted by Leerink Swann from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $51.61 on Friday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David C. Paul sold 707,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $38,195,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 100.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

