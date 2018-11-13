Glu Mobile (GLUU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLUU. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.03. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.14 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,132.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Chris Akhavan sold 39,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $322,815.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,978. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.