Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Stake Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,109,000 after purchasing an additional 53,448 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 71,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 5,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $206.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.15. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $205.13 and a 1-year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Stake Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs-stake-increased-by-segment-wealth-management-llc.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.