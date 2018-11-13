GoldMaxCoin Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (GMX)

GoldMaxCoin (CURRENCY:GMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, GoldMaxCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. GoldMaxCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of GoldMaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMaxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00028000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000419 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

GoldMaxCoin Profile

GoldMaxCoin (CRYPTO:GMX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoldMaxCoin’s total supply is 84,078,950 coins. The official website for GoldMaxCoin is gmxcoin.org. GoldMaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @gmxcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldMaxCoin

GoldMaxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMaxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMaxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMaxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

