Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Short Interest Update

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,887,588 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 18,524,215 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,969,383 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $30.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

