Granite Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 1.5% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BNS opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.39. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

