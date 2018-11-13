Granite Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSJ. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,978 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,074,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,949,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,017,000 after acquiring an additional 996,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,333,000.

Shares of CSJ stock opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

About iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

