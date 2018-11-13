Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC) Director Chuck Keeling Sells 500 Shares

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Director Chuck Keeling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.03, for a total value of C$25,515.00.

Chuck Keeling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Chuck Keeling sold 400 shares of Great Canadian Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.89, for a total value of C$20,356.00.

TSE GC traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 399,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,044. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a 1 year low of C$28.89 and a 1 year high of C$55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.29, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$305.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 3.01823646218948 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Great Canadian Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Canadian Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.42.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of March 7, 2018, it had 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

