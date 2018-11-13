Green Earth Technologies (GETG) vs. Innophos (IPHS) Critical Survey

Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG) and Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Green Earth Technologies has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innophos has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Green Earth Technologies and Innophos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A Innophos 2.49% 13.30% 5.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Green Earth Technologies and Innophos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Earth Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Innophos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Innophos shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Green Earth Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Innophos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Innophos pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Green Earth Technologies does not pay a dividend. Innophos pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Earth Technologies and Innophos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innophos $722.02 million 0.79 $22.44 million $2.46 11.83

Innophos has higher revenue and earnings than Green Earth Technologies.

Summary

Innophos beats Green Earth Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Earth Technologies

Green Earth Technologies, Inc. creates, develops, markets, sells, and distributes bio-based performance and cleaning products to the oil and gas well service, automotive aftermarket, outdoor power equipment, and marine markets worldwide. The company offers well services products, including well stimulation, sump remediation, and surface washing agents, as well as storage tank, oil field rig, and equipment cleaners; and performance products, such as motor oils, racing oils, engine oils, fuel stabilizers, and other lubricants. It also provides outdoor power equipment and cleaning chemicals comprising pressure washer equipment, multipurpose-multi surface cleaner, foam and oxy foam blaster, and grill and surface cleaner, as well as concrete cleaner and degreaser, siding and all purpose cleaner, and mold and mildew stain remover; and automotive appearance products consisting of car wash, wheel cleaner and brake dust shield, tire shine, glass cleaner, interior protectant, and rain repellent and anti-fog products. The company sells its products under the G-CLEAN, Well Wake-UP, G-OIL, and G-MARINE brands. It sells its products directly, as well as through distribution agreements with wholesalers, contractual arrangements with independent sales and marketing professionals, and the Internet. The company serves home centers, mass retail outlets, automotive stores, and equipment manufacturers. Green Earth Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste. It also provides food and technical grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA) used in the production of phosphate salts, as well as in food and beverages, and water treatment applications; technical grade sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), a specialty phosphate, which is used as an ingredient in cleaning products, such as industrial and institutional cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergents, and consumer laundry detergents, as well as in water treatment, clay processing, and copper ore processing activities; and detergent grade PPA that is primarily used in the production of STPP. In addition, the company offers granular triple super-phosphate (GTSP), a fertilizer product line used for enhancing crop yields in various agricultural sectors; and merchant green phosphoric acid. It serves primarily consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and specialty chemical manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Innophos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

