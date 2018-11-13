Grove Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 1,840 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 384,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,132,000 after acquiring an additional 291,302 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

NYSE DRI opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

In other news, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $6,025,829.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total value of $6,835,289.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

