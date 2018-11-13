Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.89

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.89 and last traded at $72.06, with a volume of 18063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $200.00 price objective on Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 80.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 23.6% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 27,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 15.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 2.4% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 57,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

