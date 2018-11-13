Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.60. 520,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,043,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -0.46.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $176.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.89 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 17,972.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 214,500 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 88,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

