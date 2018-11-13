Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their buy rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 246.7% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,338,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,010,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,037 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,988,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 214.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after buying an additional 801,978 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

