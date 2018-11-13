Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 918 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,591,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,219,000 after purchasing an additional 450,504 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 2.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,872,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,854,000 after purchasing an additional 233,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,846,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,184,000 after purchasing an additional 388,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 1.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,921,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DWDP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

DowDuPont stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

