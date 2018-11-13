GTT Communications (GTT) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTT. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

GTT traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,536. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $448.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GTT Communications will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,993,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 702,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $29,421,998.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,891,477 shares of company stock valued at $114,048,597 and sold 11,417 shares valued at $491,901. Insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,246,000 after acquiring an additional 396,471 shares during the period. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 53,943 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 497,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

