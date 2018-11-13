Guess? (GES) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Guess? (NYSE:GES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Guess? have increased in a year, largely attributable to strength in its Europe and Asia businesses. Notably, these regions have been delivering superb results for a while now, courtesy of constant store openings and e-commerce growth, ultimately leading to positive comps growth. These factors along with enhanced margins fueled Guess?’s second-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year. However, increased distribution costs hit margins in Europe and led to a rise in SG&A costs, which are also expected to increase in the third quarter. Also, sales continued to be soft in Americas Retail that has long been struggling with slow traffic. Nonetheless, the company has been making efforts to bring a turnaround to this region and is also witnessing some improvements on that front. These factors along with the aforementioned growth drivers encouraged management to raise fiscal 2019 outlook.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GES. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Guess? has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Guess? had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $645.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guess? news, Director Gianluca Bolla acquired 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,336. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 19.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 8.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 99.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

