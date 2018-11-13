Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.66 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2,250.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 686.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Loop Capital set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $260.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.06.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.45 and a twelve month high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian Carson bought 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.34 per share, for a total transaction of $313,885.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,845.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

