Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stake in Momo Inc (MOMO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Momo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Momo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Momo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Momo by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of Momo by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Standpoint Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

MOMO stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $494.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.37 million. Momo had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

