Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 192,461 Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 94.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,461 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 93.8% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 17,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 35,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 258,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 131,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

