Guncoin (GUN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Guncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Guncoin has a market cap of $196,391.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000580 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002892 BTC.

About Guncoin

Guncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 230,106,378 coins. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guncoin is www.guncoin.info.

Guncoin Coin Trading

Guncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

