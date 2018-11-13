GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $31.18 Million Stake in Toro Co (TTC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 519,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $31,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,507,000 after buying an additional 138,009 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Toro by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,300,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after buying an additional 1,274,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Toro by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,955,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after buying an additional 236,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Toro by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Toro by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 810,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after buying an additional 227,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.62. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.75 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.89%. Toro’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, August 13th.

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $163,444.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,614 shares in the company, valued at $705,666.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $374,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,326 shares of company stock worth $3,679,331 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

