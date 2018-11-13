GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $33.10 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.88% of John Bean Technologies worth $33,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,017,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $84.81 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $33.10 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/gwk-investment-management-llc-has-33-10-million-stake-in-john-bean-technologies-corp-jbt.html.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.