GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 9,410 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,461,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,263,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,589,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,215,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,883,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,307 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Argus raised their price objective on Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

