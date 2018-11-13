Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

HABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Habit Restaurants from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HABT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 238,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,842 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HABT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $390.46 million, a P/E ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.14. Habit Restaurants has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

