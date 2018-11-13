Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.52% of Haemonetics worth $70,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,969,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,643,000 after buying an additional 650,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 28.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,646,000 after buying an additional 196,154 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,764,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,662,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 154.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,246,000 after buying an additional 184,324 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

NYSE:HAE opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $117.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $241.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 13,056 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $1,492,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $548,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,653 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,391. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/haemonetics-co-hae-holdings-lifted-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.