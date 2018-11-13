Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Buckingham Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $560.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.12 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3,862.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 738,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 720,102 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,460,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,723,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,358,000 after acquiring an additional 545,113 shares during the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 146.7% in the second quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 493,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 293,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,046,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,376,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

