Hain Celestial Group Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAIN. Buckingham Research set a $24.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $560.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 286.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

