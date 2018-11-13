Haracoin (HRC) Price Up 56.5% Over Last Week

Haracoin (CURRENCY:HRC) traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Haracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Haracoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2,927.00 worth of Haracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haracoin has traded 56.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00146019 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00242988 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.30 or 0.10901823 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Haracoin Profile

Haracoin’s total supply is 9,888,789,343 coins. The official website for Haracoin is haracoin.com. Haracoin’s official Twitter account is @haracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Haracoin

Haracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

