Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 95.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth $200,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.68 and a beta of 0.82.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,892,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $373,277.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,742 shares of company stock worth $40,030,841. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NEWR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. First Analysis raised shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

