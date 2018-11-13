Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 521 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Howard Weil started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.62.

NYSE:NEE opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 11,016 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $1,928,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 102,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,909,108.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 17,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $2,922,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,595.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,210 shares of company stock worth $11,744,017. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/harbour-capital-advisors-llc-buys-521-shares-of-nextera-energy-inc-nee.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.