Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 87.4% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 678,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 316,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,591,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,551,000 after buying an additional 163,387 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 65.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 49,539 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 50,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 594,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Edward Jones downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/harbour-capital-advisors-llc-decreases-position-in-synchrony-financial-syf.html.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.