Harris Co. (HRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. Harris posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harris will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harris.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

HRS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Harris in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Harris to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.22.

Shares of NYSE HRS opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. Harris has a twelve month low of $137.25 and a twelve month high of $175.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Harris’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

In other news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $7,471,354.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,570,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 18,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $3,025,149.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,712 shares of company stock worth $15,407,341 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harris by 40.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

