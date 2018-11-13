Harte Hanks (HHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Harte-Hanks is a worldwide direct and targeted marketing company that provides marketing services and shopper advertising opportunities to local, regional, national and international consumer and business-to-business marketers. Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing improves return on its clients’ marketing investment by increasing their prospect and customer value a process of customer optimization organized around five strategic considerations: Information data collection/management — Opportunity data access/utilization — Insight data analysis/interpretation — Engagement knowledge application — Interaction program execution. Expert in integrating this process, Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing is highly skilled at tailoring solutions for each of the vertical markets it serves. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on Harte Hanks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

HHS stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Harte Hanks has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $36.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.24). Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Harte Hanks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Harte Hanks by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Finally, Fondren Management LP boosted its position in Harte Hanks by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 584,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

