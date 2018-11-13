Head to Head Analysis: KushCo (KSHB) and Lightwave Logic (LWLG)

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) and Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KushCo and Lightwave Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KushCo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lightwave Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A

KushCo currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.44%. Given KushCo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KushCo is more favorable than Lightwave Logic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of KushCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lightwave Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of KushCo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Lightwave Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KushCo and Lightwave Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KushCo -6.84% -5.25% -4.51% Lightwave Logic N/A -129.17% -112.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KushCo and Lightwave Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KushCo $18.79 million 22.65 $60,000.00 N/A N/A Lightwave Logic N/A N/A -$5.74 million N/A N/A

KushCo has higher revenue and earnings than Lightwave Logic.

Summary

KushCo beats Lightwave Logic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services for the regulated cannabis, CBD, and other related industries. It distributes vaporizer products, packaging, supplies, and accessories, as well as offers branding services to cannabis operators; and provides hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis sector. The company also operates a creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis brands that provide brand strategy, design and marketing, Web application development, and e-commerce solutions. In addition, it researches and develops packaging solutions to the pharmaceutical and veterinary industries. The company was formerly known as Kush Bottles, Inc. and changed its name to KushCo Holdings, Inc. in September 2018. KushCo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Garden Grove, California.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc., a technology company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for the fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Materials Development, and Prototype Device Design and Development. The Materials Development segment is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs. The Prototype Device Design and Development segment offers Electro-optic Modulators, which converts data from electric signals to optical signals that can then be transmitted over fiber-optic cables; and Polymer Photonic Integrated Circuits, a photonic device, which integrates various photonic functions on a single chip. The company is also developing the Ridge Waveguide modulator, a type of modulator that fabricates the waveguide within a layer of its electro-optic polymer systems. It intends to sells its products to electro-optic device manufacturers, such as telecommunications component and systems manufacturers, networking and switching suppliers, semiconductor and aerospace companies, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Third-order Nanotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Lightwave Logic, Inc. in March 2008. Lightwave Logic, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

