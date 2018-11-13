Head to Head Comparison: Axos Financial (AX) & Its Rivals

Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) is one of 93 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Axos Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $546.02 million $152.41 million 11.98 Axos Financial Competitors $899.82 million $169.16 million 18.49

Axos Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Axos Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 27.57% 17.81% 1.74% Axos Financial Competitors 14.28% 9.17% 0.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Axos Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Axos Financial Competitors 383 1252 1144 77 2.32

Axos Financial presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.78%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Axos Financial beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

