Head-To-Head Review: BELLWAY PLC/ADR (BLWYY) vs. Its Peers

BELLWAY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: BLWYY) is one of 51 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BELLWAY PLC/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BELLWAY PLC/ADR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLWAY PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 BELLWAY PLC/ADR Competitors 204 486 688 25 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 24.59%. Given BELLWAY PLC/ADR’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BELLWAY PLC/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLWAY PLC/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BELLWAY PLC/ADR $3.24 billion $575.33 million 8.19 BELLWAY PLC/ADR Competitors $1.37 billion $341.54 million 17.87

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. BELLWAY PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLWAY PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A BELLWAY PLC/ADR Competitors 26.46% 3.71% 1.05%

Dividends

BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 52.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. BELLWAY PLC/ADR is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BELLWAY PLC/ADR competitors beat BELLWAY PLC/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About BELLWAY PLC/ADR

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

