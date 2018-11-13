Head-To-Head Review: Stratus Properties (STRS) & Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR (CTRYY)

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stratus Properties and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratus Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stratus Properties and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratus Properties $80.34 million 2.72 $3.87 million N/A N/A Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR $33.58 billion 0.67 $3.86 billion N/A N/A

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Stratus Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Stratus Properties and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratus Properties 5.94% -8.47% -2.60% Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Stratus Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Stratus Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Stratus Properties does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Stratus Properties has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR beats Stratus Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment. It operates The W Austin Hotel & Residences project located on a two-acre city block in downtown Austin that comprises a 251-room luxury hotel; and 159 residential condominium units, as well as office, retail, and entertainment space. Stratus Properties Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a real estate enterprise in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Property Development; Construction; Property Investment; Property Management; and Hotel Operation. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it is involved in the provision of property related sales, construction, investment consulting, property management, and landscape design services; development of electronic hardware and biomass energy; and food sales activities. The company operates 2 five-star hotels and 2 four-star hotels; and 31 hotels with five-star rating standard and 4 hotels with four-star rating standard. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Foshan, the People's Republic of China.

